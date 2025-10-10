Ndume Dismisses US Lawmaker’s Claim On Alleged Genocide

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, on Thursday dismissed a claim by a United States (US) lawmaker, Senator Ted Cruz, that Christians are being subjected to genocide in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Senator Cruz had accused the Nigerian government of enabling a “Massacre” against Christians in the country.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ndume described the allegation as false and unfounded.

According to him, the claim was capable of misrepresenting Nigeria’s security situation before the international community.

He maintained that insecurity in Nigeria should not be reduced to religious persecution, stressing that victims of attacks across the country cut across different faiths and ethnicities.

This is as he called on international observers to seek accurate information rather than rely on misleading reports.

“What Ted Cruz and co said is not true. It is not true to say Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria,” the Borno-born politician said.

“This thing came from Ted Cruz, and it dates back to 2020. In fact, Donald Trump, in his first term, designated us as CPC — Countries of Particular Concern — where a group of religious believers of any type are being persecuted. That means sanctions will be applied.”