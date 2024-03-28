Ndume Condemns Hike In Hajj Fees, Urges Tinubu To Intervene

Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, yesterday, condemned the hike in the 2024 Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). Ndume described the increase as unfair and a deliberate plan to deny Nigerian Muslims, especially first-timers the opportunity to participate in the exercise. NAHCON had on Sunday announced the new Hajj fare. Explaining the reason for the hike, the Commission stated that the current rate of N1, 474 to a dollar makes adjusting imperative.

According to the body, about 49,000 intending pilgrims under the public quota, had earlier paid N4.9 million when the naira was still at N897 to a dollar. About 49,000 pilgrims who had earlier paid the old fees of N4.9 million each to the Commission have been told to pay an additional N1.9 million each on or before March 28, while new registration has been fixed at N8.5 million. However, Ndume said pilgrims who had earlier paid the old fees cannot be compelled to pay almost N2 million barely one week to the end of the registration.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to approve the payment of the extra cost as a subsidy to enable first-timers to attend this year’s Hajj. Ndume said: “The sudden hike in the fees intending pilgrims are expected to pay by NAHCON is unfair. “You cannot impose such on them. They had already paid for it ahead of time. If there are any changes, the burden should be on NAHCON and not on the intending pilgrims. “Something urgent needs to be done about this.

I call on President Bola Tinubu to approve the payment of the extra fee as directed by NAHCON. This is the right thing to do to save the situation.” He added: “I do not think it is fair to ask them to pay almost N2 million again. Many of the pilgrims saved up the money for many years to enable them to participate in Hajj. You cannot deny such people the right to participate.