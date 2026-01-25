Ndume Commends Tinubu, Zulum For Resettling Terrorism Victims

Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has heaped praises on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for the successful resettlement of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) attacks.

The lawmaker, who spoke on Sunday in Abuja, said the ongoing resettlement exercise was made possible through a long-standing tripartite agreement involving the Federal Government, the Borno State Government, the Government of Cameroon, and the United Nations qHigh Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

New Telegraph recalls that the agreement was signed in 2017, for the safe and voluntary return of Nigerian refugees who fled insurgency-related violence to Cameroon’s Minawao camp and other locations.

Following the agreement, Governor Zulum worked closely with the Federal Government and UNHCR to accelerate the repatriation of thousands of displaced Borno residents back to their communities.

Reacting to the development, Ndume commended the current administration for sustaining the programme and ensuring that displaced persons are returned and resettled in safety.

“I want to commend the Federal Government because the tripartite agreement between it, the Borno State Government, the Government of Cameroon and the UNHCR has ensured the repatriation, resettlement and relocation of Nigerian refugees in Minawao in Cameroon, back to Gwoza Local Government,” he said.

“I commend the FG for the initiative of resettling the people and the active participation of the Borno State Government for the resettlement after over 10 years in Cameroon.

“I also want to commend the resettling of the people of Wala village in Gwoza Local Government.”

The Senator also applauded Governor Zulum for restoring electricity to Gwoza Local Government Area, which had been without power for more than a decade following the destruction of infrastructure by insurgents.

“The efforts of Governor Zulum in restoring electricity in Gwoza are commendable. We have been without light for over 10 years.

“The Borno State Governor made a promise last year during the installation of the Emir of Bama, and he has kept the promise.”

Ndume described the resettlement and infrastructure restoration as significant steps toward rebuilding communities affected by insurgency and restoring normal life in the region.