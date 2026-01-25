Ndume Commends Military For Recent Successes In Sambisa

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South in the National Assembly, has commended the military for recent successes in operations across Sambisa Forest, the Mandara Mountains, and the shores of Lake Chad, calling on security forces to sustain the momentum.

The military has recently intensified offensives against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa Forest, the Mandara Mountains along the Cameroon border, the Timbuktu Triangle, and the Lake Chad region, recording significant achievements.

In a press statement personally signed and made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, Senator Ndume praised the troops, including the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Police, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Hunters, and other security agencies for their sacrifice and commitment to ending over 16 years of killings and destruction in Borno State and the wider North East.

“I hail the troops for their dedication. Their commitment aims to end the over 16-year killings and destruction in Borno State and the entire North East by terrorists,” Ndume said.

The senator also acknowledged the support of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and his counterparts from Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, and Taraba states, which he said has contributed to the relative peace currently enjoyed in the North East sub-region.

Ndume, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, noted that he has long advocated for the military to take proactive measures against insurgents rather than waiting to react. He praised the troops for heeding this call.

“I humbly call on military authorities to sustain ongoing operations in Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, the Timbuktu Triangle, and shores of Lake Chad to stem the tide of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists,” he said.

He further commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, other service chiefs, and the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force North East, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, for responding to the call and taking decisive steps that could help end the lingering Boko Haram insurgency.

Ndume highlighted that the collaboration between the military, government, and resilient civilians has facilitated the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resettlement of millions of previously displaced persons back to liberated communities.

“For many years, I have strongly advocated for the military to take the war to the insurgents’ doorsteps and remain proactive rather than reactive. I am pleased to see this now manifesting on the ground,” he said.

The senator also urged residents to continue providing credible information on the whereabouts or movements of terrorists and criminals to security agencies, emphasizing that the fight against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping is a shared responsibility.

He prayed to Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of security personnel who lost their lives in the renewed onslaught and wished quick recovery to the injured, appreciating their unwavering commitment and sacrifice in defending the nation.