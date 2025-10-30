Ndume Charges New Service Chiefs On Improved Welfare For Troops

The Senator representing Borno North, Ali Ndume, on Thursday urged the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede and other service chiefs to ensure improved welfare and remuneration for troops is a top priority.

Ndume, a former Senate Chief Whip, made this appeal shortly after President Bola Tinubu decorated the Service Chiefs with their new ranks in Abuja.

According to Ndume, boosting the financial well-being of soldiers was critical to sustaining the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other security threats confronting the nation.

Comparing Nigeria’s military pay structure with other African countries, the lawmaker described the current remuneration as “Nothing to write home about,” citing wide disparities.

Ndume further urged the Tinubu administration to prioritise the Armed Forces’ budget by placing it on the First Line Charge, ensuring prompt and non-discretionary funding.

“The annual budget of the Armed Forces and other security forces should be in the First Line Charge, and it shouldn’t be discretionary. They should be front-loaded.

“In Ghana, the entry-level pay for a private soldier is equivalent to about N180,000 per month; in South Africa, the basic pay for enlisted personnel starts at about N250,000 monthly.

“In Egypt, junior enlisted officers earn between N230,000–N280,000 monthly, and in Kenya, a private earns about N200,000, excluding operational allowances.

“But in Nigeria, the average private soldier earns significantly less despite higher deployment frequency and operational demands,” he lamented.