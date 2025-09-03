Ndume Cautions Against Religious Profiling In Boko Haram Attacks

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has cautioned against religious profiling of victims of Boko Haram attacks, warning that such narratives could inflame tensions and undermine ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the North East.

His reaction followed recent attacks in Ngoshe village, Gwoza Local Government Area and Mussa community, Askira-Uba Local Government Area, both in Borno State.

The attacks left five Muslim farmers dead in Ngoshe on Saturday and three Christian victims in Mussa on Sunday.

Ndume, in a statement on Tuesday, described the killings as “blind to faith and tribe,” stressing that divisive narratives risk distracting the nation from defeating terrorism.

“It is unethical and unconscionable for any media outlet to drive the narrative that Christians are the targets of these attacks by the terror group in Borno, or anywhere in North Eastern Nigeria.

The forces behind these mindless killings are blind to faith and tribe. We should avoid this dangerous profiling which can distract us. It has the tendency of doing us more harm, even inflaming negative passion in our soldiers and dampening the morale of men determined to wipe away this sect,” he said.

Ndume lamented that rural farmers and villagers remain the primary victims of Boko Haram’s violence.

“Our people, whose only pursuit is peace and livelihood, continue to fall victim to the cruelty of insurgents. These men and women deserve to live, to farm and to dream, but their lives are being cut short by those who thrive on violence and destruction,” he said.

While commending the military for sustaining the fight against Boko Haram, Ndume urged the Federal Government to prioritize the welfare of security forces and provide adequate arms and ammunition to help troops decisively defeat insurgents.

The lawmaker stressed that national unity and support for the armed forces are essential to ending over a decade of terrorism in Nigeria’s North East.