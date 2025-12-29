The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has appealed to the Federal Government to take urgent humanitarian measures to support the Borno State Government in resettling, reconstructing and rehabilitating victims displaced by insurgency.

The lawmaker, spoke on Monday, at a Christmas luncheon he organised in collaboration with the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the CAN Centre in the North-East.

According to the statement issued from his office, the event attracted hundreds of displaced persons, as well as traditional rulers, political leaders, religious figures, youth representatives and other community stakeholders.

Ndume also used the occasion to commend the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, describing him as a leader who has shown exceptional commitment to humanitarian recovery efforts across the state, particularly in Gwoza Local Government Area.

He said, “Out of the 27 local governments in Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has shown uncommon love, courage, and dedication to Gwoza and other conflict-affected communities.”

While responding to the emotional appeal by the IDPs for support to return to their ancestral homes, Ndume assured them that he would formally convey their request to Governor Babagana Zulum.

He said, “It pleases me to hear that you personally requested my support to take you back home. We will ensure your return.

“We are fortunate to have a governor who truly cares about his people, and I will engage him directly on this matter.”

Ndume also pledged to facilitate the safe and dignified return of Borno indigenes currently taking refuge at the Minawao Camp in Cameroon to their respective communities.

At the event, the former Senate Chief Whip announced the distribution of 200 bags of rice and cash assistance to displaced persons.

He explained that 30 bags were allocated to Youth-CAN, 20 bags for the Christmas luncheon, 100 bags to IDPs at the CAN Centre, while 50 bags were distributed to IDPs in other camps across the state.

The Senator added that similar Christmas outreach programmes would be extended to Bayan Dutse, noting that many of the displaced persons originated from communities such as Ngoshe, Ashigashiya, Pulka and other parts of Gwoza Local Government Area.

Earlier, the Chairman of Indigenous Pastors of Borno State, Rev. Waziri Dibal, expressed appreciation to Ndume for organising the luncheon and appealed for sustained legislative and government support to enable the return of displaced persons to their original homes.

In his remarks, Ephraim Yidawi, Chairman of Borno State Christian Youths, commended the senator for identifying with the youths and called for greater involvement of Christian youth organisations in the repatriation and reintegration of refugees from Cameroon.

The association also thanked the Borno lawmaker for his material support and for personally attending the Christmas luncheon, describing his presence as a strong symbol of unity, inclusion and empathy.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the APC Assistant Financial Secretary, Hon. Luka Apagu Mussa, and the Camp Chairman, Mr John Gwoma Haghaya, who praised the senator’s intervention and acknowledged the sustained humanitarian efforts of Governor Zulum.

The event culminated in the symbolic serving of meals, cultural dance performances, and communal celebrations, leaving the IDPs with renewed hope and confidence in the ongoing efforts by Senator Ndume and the Borno State Government to restore dignity and stability to displaced communities.