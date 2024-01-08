Ndume Begs Tinubu To Dismantle Emerging Political Cartel

…Urges President To Raise Salaries, Allowances Of Security Agents

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately dismantle the excesses of an emerging political cartel and warned that it might be worse than a cabal if unchecked.

Ndume who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, however, commended President Tinubu for immediately suspending the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

In a telephone conversation with newsmen, the lawmaker said that the alleged fraud committed by the suspended Minister might not be isolated, warning that if unchecked, the emerging political cartel might destabilise the administration of President Tinubu.

The politician maintained that for President Tinubu to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda, some tough decisions must be taken and some elements curtailed within the administration.

He said the prompt suspension of Edu was a confirmation that President Tinubu was serious about tackling corruption and eliminating waste within the administration, expressing optimism that the action would restore confidence in his government and Nigerians would begin to take his administration seriously.

Ndume noted: “What President Tinubu has done is very timely. The suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is a welcome development. It will allow the relevant agencies to conduct a proper investigation.

“Some people in the same position Tinubu is would not have acted. But as a leader who is in charge, he acted swiftly and the Minister has been suspended. We should commend the President. This is something Nigerians should commend.

“But the President should not stop there. There is an emerging political cartel within the corridors of power. The President must not act swiftly and dismantle the cartel.

“If they’re not stopped, they’ll be stronger and worse than the cabal. The President must not allow that to happen. I don’t think what the Minister did was an isolated case. I don’t think she acted alone.

“The President needs to look deep and flush out those involved in mismanaging the funds meant for humanitarian assistance. We’re hopeful that the President will take more decisive actions in the future.”

Speaking on another critical national issue, Ndume called President Tinubu to revisit the issue of motivation of security agents in the country, especially members of the Armed Forces.

He said that the President needed to equip, empower, and motivate security agents to enable them to carry out their responsibilities decisively.

He said that soldiers and other members of the Armed Forces fighting insurgency were not well-equipped, motivated, or empowered to fight the war adequately, arguing that the salaries and other allowances they were paid were grossly insufficient to motivate them to win the war.

Ndume said that since President Tinubu had openly told heads of security agencies that he would not accept failure, he needed to revisit the welfare of men and officers tackling insecurity across the country, especially in the North East.

“President Tinubu has made it clear that he won’t accept excuses from heads of security agencies. And I agree with him. We need to win this war. But we need to do more. Those soldiers and other members of the Armed Forces fighting to protect the country are not properly motivated.

“I’m urging the President to do more and revisit these issues I’ve listed-equip them; motivate them; and revisit their salaries and allowances.

“This move will go a long way in changing the tide of war in favour of the government. But currently, what they’re getting is too small to even take care of their daily needs in the field while fighting.

“I’m optimistic that if the right things are done, we’ll see a different outcome in the ongoing insurgency war in various parts of the country. Let’s equip and motivate them and we’ll see drastic changes,” he said.