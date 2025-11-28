Ndume Asks FG To Cut Down NASS Operations To Increase Security Funding

Senator Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South, has asked the Federal Government to cut down on certain discretionary government services, including activities of the National Assembly, in a bid to redirect funds toward tackling rising insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria should reduce spending on areas that do not significantly benefit the majority of citizens and focus instead on ensuring public safety.

Ndume, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, suggested that lawmakers could meet less frequently, such as on a quarterly basis, with compensation reflecting the adjusted sitting schedule.

The lawmaker further highlighted concerns over ongoing recurrent and overhead costs despite the unresolved state of the 2025 budget.

“Urgently, we must discard everything as far as I am concerned and even if it is necessary to shut down some discretionary services, starting with the National Assembly. You can cut it off and ask us to sit, maybe in a quarter, for example.

“We sit for some time depending on the workload that we have, and are paid accordingly. And now, the 2025 budget is not running; we are in 2025, but the recurrent and overhead costs are running, and who is benefiting?

“Less than five per cent of Nigerians, and it is a lot of money. So, why don’t we shut down all these things and use the money to secure the people first?” he stated.

Responding to concerns that his proposal might create friction with his colleagues at the National Assembly, Ndume said he was not worried about any potential backlash.

He stressed his long experience in the legislature, stating, “I have been in trouble before so many times.”

“I am not saying you should shut down the National Assembly, let me clear you, and it is not because you have scared me now. What I am saying is realistically, our house is on fire, and we need everything to put that fire out.

“So, if that means the National Assembly will have to reduce their activities so that we pay you less and then use the money to concentrate on security, I am sure many of my colleagues will agree to that,” Ndume added.