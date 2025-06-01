Ndukaba Calls for Collective Action To Tackle Insecurity, Economic Challenges

Share

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has called for collective action against insecurity and economic challenges in Nigeria.

Ndukuba made the call in his address at the Third Session of the Twelfth Synod of the Diocese of Abuja Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at St. Phillips Church on Saturday in Abuja.

He congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his two years in office and commended his administration’s efforts in economic reforms and infrastructure.

He also commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his performance in Abuja.

He, however, said that in spite of progress made, poverty, hunger, insecurity, poor healthcare, and endemic corruption persisted.

Speaking on the state of the nation, the Primate said insecurity has unfortunately become a challenge nationwide, requiring synergy to address.

“The insurgency in the Northeast and banditry in other parts of the country have continued to disrupt economic activities, particularly in the agricultural and mining sectors, resulting in decreased productivity, loss of revenue, and increased poverty.

“We call on the respective stakeholders to address inflation, strengthen the Naira, improve fiscal performance, arrest insecurity, and save Nigerians from its choking economic quagmire.”

Ndukuba called for the need to equip armed forces and improve policing, exposé sponsors of insecurity, reform the legal system for accountability, and promote justice and peace.

This, he said, was because improved security would guarantee economic revival and national growth.

“The unity and peace of Nigeria are for the good of all citizens and peoples. The effective Policing and protection of lives and property in our communities must be prioritised.

“Improvement in Security will guarantee economic revival and growth.

“Therefore, religious and non-governmental organisations must collaborate with the Government to tackle these socio-economic problems. The greatest solution will be in gainful employment in Agriculture and Industry,” he said.

Speaking on the economy, Ndukuba said the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 24.23 per cent in March 2025, from 23.18 per cent recorded in February 2025.

According to him, it is obvious that the persistent high inflationary trend is driven by various factors, including insecurity in food-producing areas, energy costs and currency fluctuations.

He said that while the relative stability in the exchange rate is commendable, the monetary and fiscal authority is urged to continue to apply the necessary interventions to strengthen the value of the Naira.

He explained that the current exchange rate of N1600 per dollar was unfavorable for growth and impoverishes Nigerians.

He urged the federal government to ensure that Nigeria’s trade policies are reviewed in line with the current global trade realities, engaging with countries whose trade policies are favorable to Nigeria.

The primate minister said the global fall in oil price was of great concern given Nigeria’s mono-product economy and heavy reliance on oil exports.

He said the current price of $60 per barrel would certainly distort the budgetary plan where the revenue projection was based on the oil price of $75 per barrel, and the effect will reduce government revenue, affecting funding of development projects.”

Ndukuba said there is an urgent need to fast-track Nigeria’s efforts to diversify the economy, invest in non-oil sectors, and implement policies to promote economic growth and stability.

He called for resilience in the face of Nigeria’s ongoing struggles and urged Nigerians to put away their idols and serve God wholeheartedly, adding that serving God is not optional.

“It is necessary to know that we are saved so that we may serve God and bear witness to Christ by what we say, do, and think, as we present ourselves as living sacrifices to God and express the same in our service to God and those around us.

“Faith and commitment to God must be intentional, Joshua 24:14-16 says, fear the Lord and serve Him in sincerity and truth, and put away the gods which your fathers served,” he said.

Share