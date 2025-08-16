NDTA Acting DG, Esewhaye, Harps On PPP To Deliver Sustainable Growth In Tourism

For Nigerian tourism to enjoy sustainable growth, the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Richard Ovie Esewhaye has harped on the need to promote inclusivity through public and public sectors partnership, stressing that tourism is private sector driven as the government can’t achieve the desired success alone.

Esewhaye made this call while delivering a goodwill message at the recently concluded 28th Annual General Meeting/Election 2025 of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The DG, who was delighted by the invitation extended to him, commended the resilience of tourism and its operators in the face of the downturn being faced by the economy.

‘‘At a time when many sectors are navigating economic turbulence, inflationary pressures, and uncertainty, you the private sector of the Nigerian tourism industry, remained daring, innovating, and pushing forward. It is no small feat. And for this, I commend you deeply,’’ he stated to a wide applause from the audience.

Dissecting the theme of the AGM; Tourism Policy, Implementation and Governance: The Stake of the Private Sector, Esewhaye said, ‘‘it is a call to reality. It recognises something we must all agree on: The tourism sector cannot be government-led alone. Around the world, successful tourism economies are powered by the energy, creativity, and investment of the private sector with government creating the right policy and regulatory frameworks that enable growth. ‘‘Tourism, globally, is a catalyst. It pulls up forgotten communities, creates jobs, builds roads, attracts foreign investment, and most importantly, it tells our story to the world.

‘‘When done right, tourism doesn’t just boost GDP, it boosts pride, unity, and peace. Let me also state clearly that this government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, recognises tourism as a critical sector for economic diversification.

Tourism Development Fund

For this partnership to thrive and deliver on its expected goals, he outlined a number of actions that are needed, starting with funding mechanism, which he said has been adequately provided for through the Tourism Development Fund (TDF). It should be noted that this Fund has been in abeyance and non-operation since it was formally launched under the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by the then Culture and Tourism Minister, Adetokunboh Kayode.

Speaking on the TDF, Esewhaye, said, ‘‘Government’s role is to build the runway for the planes. But it’s the private sector that runs it. And to truly take off, we need partnerships, which brings me to the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) as provided in the NTDA Act 2022.

‘‘This Fund, when operational, will create sustainable financing channels to support tourism entrepreneurs, destination developers, operators, and allied services. Whether it’s a rural ecotourism project or an international-standard resort, access to financing must no longer be a bottleneck. It is a bold initiative to create financial windows for tourism entrepreneurs to dream bigger and build better.’’

Standards and regulations

The DG also addressed the issue of upholding standards and regulations in the sector, noting, ‘‘in the same spirit of strengthening the sector, we must also address the importance of standards and regulations in shaping a globally competitive tourism industry.

‘‘The classification and grading of hotels and tourism establishments (HTEs) is not merely a bureaucratic function—it is an essential benchmark for quality assurance, consumer confidence, and international visibility.

‘‘In line with global best practices, the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) as empowered by the NTDA Act, is the agency mandated to oversee this crucial process.’’

…. partnership with private sector

Having outlined the need to create standards and regulations in line with global best practices, he then underscored the imperative of working with the private sector to realise this onerous goal. ‘‘However, this cannot and must not exist in isolation. We must work hand in hand with the private sector to ensure that the system of grading and classification reflects industry realities, encourages compliance, and drives growth rather than stifling it,’’ said.

Adding, ‘‘this is where our alliance with FTAN and other private stakeholders becomes critical. NTDA online Accreditation of Hospitality and Tourism Enterprises aims to standardise and elevate hospitality services through a National Classification and Grading Scheme.

‘‘This will enhance global recognition for Nigerian hospitality and tourism enterprises, boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness as a top travel destination.

‘‘I urge you to join the NTDA Tourism Alliance to build a world-class tourism ecosystem together. It is through this partnership that we will build a framework that is transparent, efficient, and trusted—ensuring that Nigeria’s tourism offerings meet the expectations of both domestic and international travellers.

‘‘This directly ties into the theme of this AGM. It underscores the fact that governance is not just about rules; it is about working together to elevate the standards of our industry and project Nigeria as a destination of choice.’’

We need FTAN’s voice, vision and partnership

In specific terms, Esewhaye called on FTAN to collaborate with NTDA in carrying out this all importance assignment, noting, ‘‘but again, we need FTAN—your voice, your vision, and your structured partnership to actualise this dream.

‘‘Tourism as a major employer of labour globally, is a necessity for any nation seeking identity, cohesion, and sustainable growth. It is an industry that employs more women than any other. It is a sector that thrives on peace, promotes exchange, drives SME growth, and has proven to recover faster than most sectors after global disruptions.

‘‘And let’s not forget: Every time tourists land in Nigeria, they bring more than just money. They bring attention. They bring connection. They carry our story home.’’

Be a think tank, lobby group

Besides, he charged FTAN to arise and become a lobby group and think tank for the sector so as to change the face of Nigerian tourism development and promotion as well as the lots of the operators.

‘‘FTAN must continue to be bold—not just as an association of professionals, but as a think tank, a business block, and a lobby group,’’ he charged.

Adding, ‘‘you must not only demand implementation of policy, you must also initiate investment. Governance must not be what is done to you, but what you participate in shaping. And this is why today’s election is critical.

‘‘Leadership is not about position. It is about clarity, courage, and collaboration. May those you choose today be the kind of leaders who don’t just represent you—but inspire you. Leaders who are audacious enough to imagine a new tourism for Nigeria—and grounded enough to build it brick by brick.

‘‘Let me end with this: We are here to transform tourism. And that transformation can only happen if each of us—public and private sector—bring our best ideas, invest our best efforts, and collaborate for real, lasting progress.

‘‘As you go into your deliberations, know that NTDA stands with you—not just as a regulator, but as a partner. Thank you once again for your passion, your presence, and your persistence. I wish you a fruitful AGM and a rancour free election.’’