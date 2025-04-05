NDSF: Wrestling, weightlifting take centre stage today

Share

…as other events continue across various centres

All roads will on Saturday, April 5 (today) lead to the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre and the Ultrafit Sports Club as the weightlifting and wrestling events start at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In wrestling, all eyes will be on the final of the 50kg and 53kg Women Wrestling, same as the 57kg and 65kg Freestyle at the Ultrafit Sports Club starting from morning on Saturday. The qualifications round are expected to start by 10am while the repackages and the final start by 3pm.

On same day, at the Ultrafit Sports Club, the weightlifters will be taking to the stage, starting by 11am at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre with medals at stake in the men’s 61kg and 73kg with the women slugging it out in the 49kg event.

Meanwhile, other events continue on Saturday across various centres with athletics, basketball, boxing, swimming among others.

In athletics, there will be finals in the women’s long jump and hammer events, same as shot put men and 400m for men and women.

