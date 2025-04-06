NDSF: We’ve full value for money spent –Iyaye

Share

The chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the 2025 Niger Delta Sports Festival, Boma Iyaye, while beaming with excitement has revealed that they have been getting full value for all the funds expended on the maiden event.

While speaking with newsmen in Uyo, the former commissioner for sports in Rivers State, said as much as they have invested a huge sum in the competition, it really worth the trouble.

He however maintained that all the money didn’t come from the Niger Delta Development Commission, as they can involve so many partners to help in making the festival a reality.

“You can see how excited I am. As the chairman of the Main Organising Committee, I must tell you, we have full value for every kobo we have spent,” he said.

“Yes, you are not wrong, a lot of money has gone into this process because we are doing everything, including infrastructure. We virtually built new infrastructure for the government of Akwa Ibom state.

“Look at the swimming pool, we spent a lot of money to refurbish it. Look at the basketball courts, look at even this stadium (the Godswill Akpabio Stadium) that we are, check the tracks, it’s not like this before. We had to bring experts from abroad to come and maintain it and that’s why you’re seeing this track like this. So a lot of money has gone into the process.

“It’s not easy, you know what it is to host such major championships. Look at how much they spent in the Olympics and all that. But that’s why we’re craving for partners. That’s why we want to thank our partners for coming to support us.

“Not all the money comes from the NDDC, a lot comes from the private sector. And I’m assuring you that in the next edition, it will be better than this.”

