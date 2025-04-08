NDSF: We’re Proposing A Biennial Event For NDDC – Iyaye

Share

The Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival, Boma Iyaye, has announced that the committee would be proposing a biennial event for the Niger Delta Development Commission for future festivals.

While briefing newsmen on the job done by the committee, Iyaye, who is also the Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the NDDC, said it has been an interesting time bringing all the nine states under the region together as he expressed his happiness over the report coming from the festival.

“We have agreed as the MOC that we will recommend to the commission for a biennial event so that we don’t make it look so watery,” he said.

“Let us have time to plan for the next edition. As I said here, it’s not just about churning out new athletes or harnessing new athletes or talents, there’s still a process of nurturing, grooming them, and making sure that they become what you desire as the process is not one day.

“So after a sports festival like this, we must take at least six months to one year to start mentoring these new athletes before we give them to Nigeria.

“So that process will take us some months to observe and then in that process we prepare for the next edition. “

