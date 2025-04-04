NDSF: Oborevwori Pledges To Transform Sports

Share

Delta State Government has made a commitment to continue the development of sports at the grassroots by improving sporting infrastructure and creating opportunities for young talents to attain excellence.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori made this pledge in a speech delivered on his behalf at the opening ceremony of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) at the Uyo Township Stadium on Wednesday.

Represented by Senator Emmanuel Aguarivwodo, the governor described sports as always being “a powerful too for social cohesion, personal attainment, and national pride.”

Continuing, the governor said: “Around the world, nations invest in sports not just for entertainment but as a means to engage the youths, foster discipline, and promote healthy lifestyles.

“Here in the Niger Delta, where our people are known for resilience, energy, and determination, sports serves as a unifying force, breaking barriers and opening doors to greater opportunities.”

Oborevwore revealed that a contract has been awarded for the reconstruction of the Warri City Stadium in line with his government’s pursuit of providing the enabling environment for young ones to find expression for their talent.

“We remain committed to developing grassroots sports, improving sports infrastructure, and supporting young athletes in their pursuit of excellence,” he added.

The governor also commended the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for adding sports development to their intervention projects, saying, “I extend my gratitude to the NDDC for organising this remarkable event, which is more than just a competition.

It is a celebration of our shared heritage, our unity, and the boundless potential of our young people.”

