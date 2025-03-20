NDSF Media Accreditation Starts March 24

Share

Media organisations interested in the coverage of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) have been invited to apply for accreditation.

Harry Iwuala, the Chairman of the Media Sub-committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said access to the festival would be restricted to only accredited media organisations.

He disclosed that the accreditation process will commence from 24th March and end on 31st March.

“Media Organisations wishing to apply are to do so through the NDSF website,

“All that is required is to apply through the official website of the festival with name of the Journalist and Media Organisation.

Photographers and Camera operators are required to indicate their work category”, Iwuala announced in a statement on Thursday.

He also said media organisations are free to apply for multiple representatives but not more than one for each of the 17 events listed for the festival.

The NDSF is a project funded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to harness talents of youths in the nine mandate states. The festival holds from April 1 to 8 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

About 3,000 athletes and 500 Coaches are expected to take part in the festival.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

