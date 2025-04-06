NDSF holds Golf Kitty as Cultural Expo fever spreads in Uyo

Share

Managing Consultant of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, teed off the Golf Kitty organised in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

This is even as the organisers rev up preparations for the Cultural Expo with the stage being rigged and rehearsals commenced.

Held at the Ibom Golf and Country Club on Saturday (April 5), on the sidelines of the sports competitions, the event is part of the community engagement activities of the festival to foster social networking.

“The NDSF project sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was designed to achieve multipurpose objectives of discovering and nurturing athletes, forter regional integration and engaging our host community,” Ikpokpo told Journalists at the event.

“We have also provided an opportunity for games demonstration towards bringing them in when the next edition holds. Cricket and Rugby are such games and we will keep redesigning the festival concept to accommodate more sports.”

The festival also incorporated a Cultural Expo that will be held on April 7 and several upcoming entertainers from the nine mandate states will be on parade for comedy, music and masters of ceremony.

Edi Lawani, the country’s leading entertainment impresario said the Cultural Expo is a community engagement platform to provide the people of Akwa Ibom State, the festival community and tourists a time to wind down.

Established talents like Comedian Delstalker and Singer Humble Smith are billed to perform to give inspiration and mentorship to the assembled young talents.

