NDSF: Gov Eno lauds NDDC, dangles cash rewards to state’s medallists

…as Amuneke hands over NDSF Torch to Uzodinma

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has commended the NDDC for organizing the Niger Delta Sports Festival which starts on Tuesday in Uyo. s

“This is a huge opportunity provided by the NDDC and I want to encourage everyone of you to take this seriously. From here, talents could be discovered for national and international competitions,” the governor said during a visit to the state’s athletes camp at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) in Ikot Ada Idem in Ibiono Ibom local government area.

The NDSF host state is also aiming to top the Medals table as the state Governor during the visit promised cash reward for podium finishers.

He made the promise when he addressed some athletes from the state during an unscheduled visit to the DASAC camp.

Eno said his administration was committed to sports development and urged the athletes to reciprocate the gesture by making the state proud at the games, assuring that the government will reward all the medalists.

“We cannot host this event and don’t win medals, so for every Gold, Silver or Bronze medal, there will be reward. I will receive you immediately after the games and I will reward the winners.

Over 300 athletes will represent Akwa Ibom in 17 sports at the Niger Delta Games starting from April 1 to 9 across different centres in the state.

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Sports Festival Torch tour berthed in Owerri even as the state concluded final trials for over 670 athletes that emerged from the local government and federal constituency trials.

The festival Torch which commenced its tours of the nine mandate states of The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, would be arrived Imo on Thursday.

The Festival Torch Lighting Ceremony in Imo commenced Thursday morning with the arrival of the Torch at the Dan Anyiam Stadium and was received by the state’s Festival Ambassador, Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke.

This was followed by a procession to Government House Gate where Amuneke handed over the Torch Light to the Commissioner for Sports, Obinna Onyeocha.

The Commissioner proceeded to hand over the Torch to the Executive Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and thereafter at a brief ceremony before handing over to MOC.

