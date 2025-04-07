NDSF: FGC Idoani Alumni Honours Itiako Ikpokpo

Share

The Alumni Association of Federal Government College, Idoani, on Monday honoured one of its distinguished members, Itiako Ikpokpo.

Ikpokpo, popularly known as Malik, is the Co-Chairman of the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF), organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Representing the FGC Idoani Alumni, Akintunde Akinsemola who also serves as a member of the Ondo State Liaison Committee of the Niger Delta Sports Festival commended Ikpokpo’s dedication and leadership, which he said had been evident since their school days.

“On behalf of the thousands who have passed through FGC Idoani, and under the leadership of the Alumni President, Alex Akindumila, I am elated and impressed by your sterling performance in organising a befitting Niger Delta Sports Festival for the nine mandate states,” Akinsemola said.

“Despite the various challenges here and there, you weathered the storm and gave a great account of yourself as Co-Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee.”

He added that Ikpokpo’s doggedness, calmness, and brilliance have made him a worthy ambassador of FGC Idoani.

In his response, Itiako Ikpokpo expressed gratitude to the alumni association for the recognition.

“I thank and appreciate this honour done to me by the Alumni of my school. I will continue to be a good ambassador of the association,” he said.

