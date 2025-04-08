NDSF: Curtain Falls As Organisers Hail Historic Event

Share

After six days of intense competition, colourful displays, and regional camaraderie, the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) drew to a memorable close with finals in football, athletics, and wrestling lighting up the Uyo Township Stadium on Sunday.

The festival, which featured nearly 3,000 athletes from the nine Niger Delta states, was described as “A bonding experience” that will live long in the memory of participants, whether or not they pursue careers in sports.

Speaking shortly after the final Organising Committee meeting, Alabo Boma Iyaye, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Executive Director (Finance & Administration) of the NDDC, highlighted the unifying power of the event.

“This festival has provided an opportunity for bonding among youths of our region, memories that they will carry all their lives,” Iyaye said. “We are happy at NDDC to have made this platform available.”

The festival, which opened with a carnival-like ceremony, is set to end on a similarly grand note. Event project managers, Dunamis Icon Limited, have once again engaged Smile Global Entertainment, producers of the festival’s spectacular opening night.

Brown Chinedu Wilfred, the Abia-born creative director known for his all-white signature look, was seen overseeing the final preparations at the stadium.

“We are setting up differently from what we did on the opening day, but this time, it’s going to blow minds,” Wilfred promised.

Itiako Ikpokpo, Lead Consultant to the festival, lauded the execution and attention to detail but stressed the need to nurture discovered talents for long-term development.

“We’ve met our objectives, but real success will be when the athletes we discovered here stand on global podiums in the future,” he said.

In a major development, Iyaye revealed that the MOC has resolved to recommend that the festival become a biennial event, following nationwide commendation.

“The MOC reached a decision today to recommend to the NDDC Board that this festival should hold every two years,” he stated.

Also present to witness the climax of the festival was NDDC Board Chairman, Chinedu Ebie, who joined the crowd to watch the thrilling final races.

In the day’s headline events, David Akahalu anchored Team Edo to a gold medal finish in the 4x400m men’s relay, while Delta State’s female quartet triumphed in the women’s version of the race.

The late victories may have upset the medal standings, with Bayelsa State seemingly edged out from the top spot.

As the lights dim on the Uyo Township Stadium, the Niger Delta Sports Festival leaves behind not just medals and memories, but a renewed call for investment in youth, unity, and regional pride.

