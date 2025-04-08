NDSF: Bayelsa Stuns Delta, Edo To Finish Top

Share

In what Sports Festival watchers may consider as upset, Team Bayelsa edged hitherto front liners, Delta and Edo states to etch their name in history as the overall champions of the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

It was a very outstandingly outstanding performance across various sports during the week-long event sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as Bayelsa and Delta athletes ran a close race for the top spot.

“In the end, just one gold medal swung the contest the way of Bayelsa as they finished with 42 gold medals while Delta grossed 41.

The sporting fiesta, which brought together athletes from the nine states of the Niger Delta region, showcased thrilling contests, raw talents, and exceptional competitiveness but it was Team Bayelsa that stole the show with their dominance in medal haul.

Team Bayelsa hauled a total of 86 medals comprising 42 gold, 29 silver, and 15 bronze — a performance that proved too strong for their closest rivals.

Delta State, despite a spirited effort and finishing with the highest number of medals overall (99), settled for second place after recording 41 gold, 26 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

READ ALSO:

Edo State claimed the third position with a combined haul of 89 medals, which included 23 gold, 35 silver, and 31 bronze medals.

In fourth place is Rivers State which finished with 21 gold, 16 silver, and 26 bronze medals, making a total of 63 medals.

Ondo State secured the fifth position with 10 gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze medals to tally 43, while the host state, Akwa Ibom, managed a sixth-place finish with a medal haul of 9 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze medals totaling 37.

Abia State followed closely in seventh position with 9 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals (32 in total), while Imo State placed eighth with 6 gold, 12 silver, and 24 bronze medals, amounting to 42.

Cross River State, despite its gallant efforts, finished at the bottom of the medals table with 5 gold, 7 silver, and 19 bronze medals, totaling 31.

Bayelsa’s victory in Uyo is expected to further boost enthusiasm for sports in the state as their athletes proved their readiness to dominate the region in future competitions.

The success of the inaugural Niger Delta Sports Festival has set the tone for what promises to become a flagship event in the region’s sports calendar, with calls already mounting for the next edition to surpass the achievements recorded in Uyo.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

