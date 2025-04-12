NDSF 2025: How Bayelsa Emerged Worthy Champions

Share

It was a first time in recent years to see another state apart from Delta State, emerging winner of a multi-sports tournament in Nigeria with Delta already claiming the last five National Sports Festival and the National Youth Games from inception.

It was major news when Bayelsa State beat Delta to the top spot at the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival hostel by Uyo, Akwa Ibom, State.

To emerge winner, Bayelsa State secured 86 medals comprising 42 gold, 29 silver and 15 bronze medals while Delta followed closely with 41 gold, 26 silver and 32 bronze medals for a total of 99 medals.

Edo State finished in a distant third after winning 23 gold, 35 silver and 31 bronze for a total of 89 medals.

Bayelsa was rewarded with N50m as champions.

Despite winning by just a gold medal more than Delta, the result showed the deliberate attempt by the organisers to give all the nine states within the region a level playing ground by making provision for equal numbers of athletes and officials.

According to the breakdown by the organisers, each state was asked to come with 313 athletes and 56 officials with the Niger Delta Development Commission and their partners for the festival providing the funds starting from the trials to the competition proper.

This was a clear departure from the past when some states like Delta Edo, Rivers, would be going for a tournament with over 500 athletes while some due to lack of funds could only travel with about 50 or less athletes as the case of Gombe State who came for the last National Youth Games with less than five athletes, thereby giving competitive advantage to the states with more athletes.

According to the Managing Consultant to the festival, the CEO of Dunamis Icon Ltd, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, they decided to make provisions for all the states and no state will say they spent a penny right from trials for the competition proper including kits and as little as toiletries for all the athletes and officials.

Sir Ikpokpo added that with NDDC organising, there is nothing like home win syndrome as the states are just providing their facilities and not spending money to host the competition.

“This is not a competition to say yes we are hosting and must win, is NDDC part of the festival?” he said.

“NDDC is providing the platform. They are for all the Niger Delta States. So it’s really a programme that is determined to help people express their full potential, groom them, and bring them for national productivity.

“The focus of this competition is not who came first. The focus of this competition, and as you are aware, unlike other competitions, we have a scouting and mentoring committee. As on the last day, they have scouted over 500 athletes and not all of them won their events. It is more about getting athletes for the future.”

He added that there are several ex-internationals in various sports working together to get the best for the future from the states.

The likes of Victor Ikpeba and Samson Siasia (football), Yusuf Ali and Henry Amike (athletics), Patience Egbiti (para powerlifting), Blessing Oborududu (wrestling) among others were all on ground scout for the best athletes for the future.

According to an investigation by our correspondent who was in Uyo for the whole duration of the festival, all the states were given equal amounts of money for both trials and camp allowance for athletes and officials.

An official who doesn’t want to be quoted said: “The adage that the way you lay your bed, so you will lie on it played out during the festival in Uyo.

“I can tell you categorically that Bayelsa are well-deserved winners as they did everything right to get to the top position.

“All the states collected N57m and while some states were paying N7,000 and N10,000 to athletes for camping, Bayelsa State paid N30,000 for each athlete while their coaches collected N80,000 each, so why won’t they perform?

“If you treat your athletes and officials well, they will give you results and that’s what really helped Bayelsa to the podium at the end of the festival.

“Bayelsa invested their money well and the athletes responded in the same way to reciprocate the gesture from the state and win the overall position.”

It was also revealed that the organisers decided to pay the competition allowance to the athletes and officials directly after they heard stories about how the states expended the money given to them.

With the first edition of the festival all done and dusted, hopefully the states will learn and do the right thing going forward.

For now, let’s celebrate Bayelsa, the worthy champions of the 2025 Niger Delta Sports Festival.

