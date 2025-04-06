NDSF: 100m women winner targets World Relay, Olympics

Share

After emerging as the fastest woman at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Delta state athlete, Jenifer Chukwuka, has set her target on qualifying for the World Relay and the next Olympic Games.

Chukwuka secured a new Personal Best of 11.41secs to beat Bayelsa Sophia Efetobore, who ran 11.48secs to the gold, while another Delta woman, Kate Odumoso, with a time of 11.55secs had to settle for the bronze medal.

According to Chukwuka: “I was happy to get a new PB but not surprised because I have been working so hard for it.

“I gave myself a target and I will continue to reduce the time as the year continues. I want to work hard to make the team for the next relay in China and also the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

“I know it is not going to be easy but I already set my mind on achieving those goals and I can only get there with hard work and dedication, so after this tournament, I will go back to training and see how I can get better.”

