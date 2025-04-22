NDPHC Spends N500bn On Substations, Transformers’

Share

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, said the company had spent over N500 billion in transmission infrastructure across the country since the inception of the National Integrated Power Project.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communication and External Relations, Olufunke Nwankwo, NDPHC, quoted Adighije on the investment amount during an inspection of the 330/132/33kv Lafia Transmission Substation in Nasarawa State.

Other members of the company on the visit were: the Executive Director, Generation, Kassim Abdullahi, the Executive Director, Legal Services, Dr. Steven Andzenge, and the Executive Director, Networks, Bello Babayo Bello.

The MD said the substation, constructed and inaugurated in 2022, was a critical component of Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

Adighije described the facility as world-class and noted that it had significantly improved power supply to Nasarawa and surrounding states.

According to her, the fund injected by the company was utilised to fund transmission projects, lines, substations, transformer installations, and line-bay extensions across the country.

Adighije said: “NDPHC has invested over N500bn in transmission projects, lines, substations, transformer installations, and line-bay extensions across the country.

“We are at the Lafia transmission substation, which was delivered by NDPHC and handed over to the Transmission Company of Nigeria. It’s a 330/132/33 kv transmission substation, comprising two 150 MVA transformers, two 60 MVA transformers, and a 75 MVA reactor.

“This is a project delivered to world-class standards and is one of the best in line with global best practices. NDPHC was established to provide backbone services for the power sector, ensuring impactful projects across the gas-to-power value chain.”

