NDPHC Restores Geregu 450MW Plant After Scheduled Maintenance

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has successfully restored additional 450MW of generation capacity to the national grid following the completion of scheduled maintenance on the Geregu NIPP plant.

The four-week extended minor inspection, undertaken by Siemens Energy, was executed to enhance the facility’s operational reliability, performance, and efficiency, thereby extending the plant’s Equivalent Operating Hours (EOH) and operational life span.

These were contained ina statement yesterday by Head, Corporate Communications and External Relations, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor.

According to the statement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, confirmed that in the last one year the company has recovered six previously dormant gas turbines across the NDPHC fleet of gas turbines.

She said these include GT4 at the Calabar NIPP, GT1 at Omotosho II, GT1 and GT2 at Benin NIPP, GT4 at Sapele NIPP, and currently GT3 and GT4 at Alaoji NIPP on standby for pre-commissioning after gas supply remedial works.

She added that these restored units collectively would have cumulative 875MW additional capacity to NDPHC’s mechanical available generation; adding significant boost to national power generation capacity.

Adighije further announced the commencement of restoration works on the 225MW Gbarain NIPP plant, which has been out of service since 2020, describing it as a major step toward recovering dormant national power in a bid to commercialise the output of the plant to serve critical commercial and industrial clusters within the Niger Delta region.