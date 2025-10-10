NDPHC MD Commends Tinubu For Approval Of ₦4trn Legacy Debt Defrayment

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Jennifer Adighije has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to revamping Nigeria’s power sector, following his recent approval of the defrayment of the ₦4 trillion legacy debts owed to generation companies (GenCos).

Recall that in July 2025, President Tinubu met with the chief executives of all power generation companies, where he emphasised the need for patience from GenCos and financial institutions. The President had also disclosed that government agencies were engaging audit and legal firms to scrutinise the ₦4.7 trillion claims.

Speaking at this year’s National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) Energy Conference in Lagos, according to a statement on Friday, Adighije described the President’s approval as a landmark decision that would go a long way in restoring the financial health of the sector.

She said: “With the funds available, we at NDPHC — given our unique mandate as the government’s intervention entity in the power sector — plan to deploy a significant portion of these recovered funds toward converting our power plants from open-cycle to combined-cycle operations.

“This will not only enhance efficiency but also diversify our generation mix, aligning with Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.”

Adighije further noted that the power sector is currently undergoing a major transition, moving towards bilateral trading and the implementation of a cost-reflective tariff regime.

“What this means for us is that we are beginning to see increased liquidity within the sector, which in turn is making it more bankable and attractive for investment.

“For us in the power generation space, we understand that cash flow drives efficiency and sustainability. Improved liquidity ensures that generation companies are better positioned to reinvest in the power sector,” Adighije said.

She reaffirmed NDPHC’s commitment to supporting ongoing reforms in the sector and called for sustained collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure energy security and economic growth.

Meanwhile, the association confers on the company, Power Company of the Year Award.