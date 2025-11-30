NDPHC Denies Corruption Allegations Against MD

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) has dismissed allegations of corruption and financial misconduct levelled against its Managing Director, Jennifer Adighije, describing the claims published by an online medium as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Corporate and External Communications, Emmanuel Ojor, the company said accusations of “massive corruption,” “reckless spending,” and claims that NDPHC has “not added a single megawatt” under Adighije’s leadership were inaccurate and failed to reflect the company’s mandate or the realities of the Nigerian electricity market.

Ojor said since assuming office, Adighije has implemented reforms to optimise the company’s assets, boost revenue, curb unjustified expenditure, pursue the recovery of huge outstanding debts, streamline internal processes and deploy technology to enhance efficiency.

These measures, he said, are aimed at improving overall performance for the benefit of Nigerians.

Addressing claims that N900 million was approved for a 25th anniversary celebration, the company stated that the MD “cannot, and has not, unilaterally approved any such expenditure.”

On allegations that Adighije frequently uses private jets for official travel, the company explained that the MD oversees critical power assets across all geopolitical zones and is often required to attend urgent engagements at short notice.

It noted that private or chartered flights were used only when necessary, strictly for official duties, and always within the approved operational budget with the Board’s knowledge.

The company also faulted claims linking Adighije to an alleged improper N20 million donation.

It explained that a video showing the MD presenting the funds to Nollywood actress Sarah Martins was a personal charitable gesture conveyed at the request of friends, including associates of Mr. Seyi Tinubu, who later publicly clarified that the contribution came from a group of his friends, not from him personally.

“At no point did the Managing Director state or imply that NDPHC funds were involved,” the statement said, adding that Adighije had been known for philanthropy long before assuming office. It described attempts to politicise or misrepresent a private charitable act as “deeply damaging.”

The company emphasised that the MD, like any Nigerian citizen, has the right to maintain friendships and engage in charity in her personal capacity, provided it remains within the law.