NDPHC Committed To Accelerating Nigeria’s Economic Transformation –Adighije

The Managing Director/ CEO of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr Jennifer Adighije, has said the company is unwaveringly committed to accelerating Nigeria’s economic transformation through reliable and sustainable power infrastructure.

She added that it is also committed to lighting up communities and energising industries. She spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 7.5MVA, 33/11kV Injection Substation and 2.5km 33kV line at the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa, Gombe State, according to a statement.

She emphasised that the ongoing investments underscore NDPHC’s mandate to deliver resilient energy solutions that support national development.

She also reaffirmed NDPHC’s support for Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s drive toward energy security and industrialization and described Gombe’s strategic vision as one capable of unlocking new levels of socio-economic growth for the state and the wider region.

According to her, the industrial park project—executed through a partnership between NDPHC and the Gombe State Government— will connect the sprawling industrial estate to the national grid, significantly improving power availability to industrial clusters and surrounding communities.

Speaking, NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, Engr. Bello Babayo Bello (FNSE), hailed Governor Yahaya’s foresight and described the collaboration as “a model for sustainable power and industrial development anchored on strong institutional partnerships.”

The statement explained that when completed, the facility is expected to supply stable and efficient electricity to the industrial park, stimulate productivity, attract new investments, create jobs, and strengthen livelihoods across Gombe State.

Governor Yahaya noted that the power projects within the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park are projected to generate over 3,000 jobs.

He added that deepened federal–state synergy remains essential to achieving Nigeria’s sustainable development targets. Meanwhile, in a separate engagement, Adighije assured the Rigasa community in Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, that NDPHC would treat their ongoing electricity challenges with “utmost urgency and commitment.”

She gave the assurance when the BAT Ideological Group, accompanied by 40 women leaders from Kaduna State, paid a courtesy visit to NDPHC headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation appealed for immediate intervention in resolving the prolonged power supply problems in Rigasa, which worsened following the collapse of a Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) tower.

The statement quoted TCN as saying that Tower No. 7 on the Kaduna Town 132kV Line I and II collapsed after heavy rainfall and strong winds.

It added that subsequent inspections revealed that vandals had removed key structural components, weakening the tower and contributing to its fall and that the incident disrupted bulk power transmission to parts of Kaduna South, crippling supply to several Kaduna Electric load centres.

“During inspection, TCN’s engineers discovered that vandals had carted away some of the tower members, leaving the structure vulnerable,” it said.