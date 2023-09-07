NDPHC Commits To Ending Energy Crisis

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Managing Director, Chiedu Ugbo, has reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to working with important stakeholders to address the ongoing issues connected to gas supply and transmission constraints.

Ugbo gave the assurance on Thursday after a meeting with Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in the State House.

Speaking with state house correspondents, Ugbo emphasised the company’s principal goal, stressing that they were charged with the duty of effectively managing and protecting the organization’s assets for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole.

He recognised the enormous contributions made by the Federal, State, and Local Governments in creating these assets for the benefit of the country.

“The assets are there, so we are charged with the responsibility of ensuring they are utilized to benefit Nigerians. We are focused on maximizing the performance of our power generation assets,” stated Ugbo.

“While we do face challenges, including gas supply and transmission limitations, we are a government-backed entity and are committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to resolve these issues and ensure the nation benefits from these assets.”

Addressing the issue of outstanding payments, Ugbo acknowledged, “Yes, we are owed, initially being treated as government-owned, primarily to stabilize the system.

“However, the regulatory commission has recognized the need for a more comparable tariff structure. Consequently, adjustments have been made to our generation tariff. While there have been improvements, we are working towards further enhancements.”

Ugbo shed light on the complexities of the energy grid, emphasizing the interconnected nature of power generation, transmission, and distribution.

“If distribution companies cannot fully utilize what transmission can carry, it affects the entire system. We are diligently working to ensure a seamless process from generation to end-users,” he explained.

“In collaboration with distribution companies and the transmission company, we are addressing bottlenecks to ensure energy reaches end-users. We have distribution interventions nationwide to enhance the distribution capacity of these companies,” Ugbo concluded.

The Regulatory Commission, in partnership with the government, is actively engaged in resolving the identified challenges, with a focus on expeditious solutions.