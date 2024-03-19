NDPHC Begins Massive Increase In Capacity Of Alaoji Power Generating Plant

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has begun a massive improvement at the Alaoji Power Plant at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State, to help improve power supply in the state and the nation at large.

The plant which is a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant as gathered has not been generating power for some time now due to issues related to gas supply and is now in line for a massive upgrade that will help transform the electricity sector of the nation.

Speaking during a visit to the site, Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti said that his administration will support the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor, the Chrome Group which is handling the project to ensure it is successful.

Otti said that he has already spoken with the owners of the Power Plant to ensure that when completed, the first set of power that will be generated from the plant will be transmitted and distributed through the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to Umuahia and other parts of Abia that are not covered by the Aba Independent Power Plant (IPP).

“I would like to congratulate Sir Emeka Offor and the Chrome group for the wonderful work they’re doing here.

“This is the NDPHC Generating Power Alaoji. At the moment, I understand that the plant is not generating any power because of a gas issue that will be sorted out very soon.

“Another thing is that the capacity is very low. From what I gathered from the consortium, clearly the capacity can be improved from anywhere between 45 megawatts to 1,072 megawatts and that’s the essence of the contract that Chrome has here.

“For us, we’ll do everything possible to ensure that such happens. They’ve given us a timeline that anywhere between 18 and 24 months the maximum capacity will be achieved.

“My plea to them is that we’ve virtually solved the need for power in Aba and that the first sets of power that’ll be generated here should be transmitted to Umuahia and distributed through EEDC which is equally owned by the Chrome group.

“I’ve gotten the approval and understanding that it’ll happen. I’ve directed the Mayor of Ugwunagbo Local Government Area, Emeka Ihisiaba to liaise with the Commissioner for Works to give them Access to the plant.

“The whole idea is that a lot of materials are already at the Onneh Port and evacuating them into this yard will be a fall order if you see the way we rigmaroled to get here.

“If we give them access it’ll be easier for them to achieve their aim and in the end, we’ll have a better power supply in the state.

“The other part of the state that’s not covered by the Aba IPP project can benefit from this while the other parts of the country will equally benefit because I’m sure this will equally go to the national grid,” Otti said.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman of Chrome Group, the EPC Contractor handling the project, Sir Emeka Offor said that the project has to do with enhancing power supply and that the company had to inform Otti about it because he is the Governor of Abia State and equally interested in making Abia people have power 24 hours electricity supply.

“I have to invite him so that he can see the areas that the state can support to make the project easier for us.

“The Governor has said he wants part of this power to be sent to Umuahia and by God’s grace we’ll achieve the aim. For Chrome, we’re just the EPC Contractor here.”