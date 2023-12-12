NDPHC, BEDC, Fenchurch sign 150mw offtake deal

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Faiza Utilities Ltd and Fenchurch Power have signed an agreement for a landmark 150mw offtake framework.

The agreement, which was signed at the NDPHC head office in Abuja, is geared towards boosting power supply and distribution infrastructure in Delta, Ondo, Edo states.

Managing Director/Chief Executive of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, Chief Executive Officer of BEDC, Mr. Deolu Ijose, and Executive Vice Chairman of Faiza Utilities Limited, Mr. Olufemi Bakare; signed for their respective companies.

According to a statement from the group, the collaboration will strengthen the last-mile distribution network and enable the efficient supply of power generated by NDPHC’s Ogorode Independent Power Project to BEDC’s customers.

It said: “Fenchurch Power is proud to announce the signing of a landmark 150MW Off-Take Framework Agreement with Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), and Faiza Utilities Limited.

“This strategic partnership is set to enhance power supply and distribution infrastructure in Ondo State, Edo State, and Delta State, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Initial geographical areas of focus under the agreement include Ilaje, Okitipupa, Igbokoda, and Irele local governments in Ondo State, as well as the Chinese Industrial Cluster, Benin bypass, and the Useluku-Umunede axis around Asaba.