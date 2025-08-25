NDPC To Investigate Agencies Over Data Protection Violation

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), on Monday, said it would commence an investigation into the data privacy violations.

Babatunde Bamigboye, Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, NDPC, disclosed that the Commission would comb through all sectors to identify those who have not been complying with the Data Protection Act.

Bamigboye noted that “ NDPC remains committed to ensuring a culture of accountability and trust in Nigeria’s data protection and privacy ecosystem, while safeguarding the rights of data subjects and strengthening the nation’s digital economy”.

He stated that the planned sector-to-sector operation was in “ furtherance of its mandate under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023, has commenced a sector-by-sector investigation of organisations suspected of non-compliance with the provisions of the Act”.

He also explained that, “ the NDP Act, 2023 seeks to: Safeguard the fundamental rights, freedoms, and interests of data subjects as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“ Strengthen the legal foundations of Nigeria’s digital economy while ensuring the nation’s trusted and beneficial participation in regional and global economies through responsible use of personal data.

“ In line with Sections 5(i), 6(a), 6(c), 46(3), and 47(1)-(2) of the NDP Act, the Commission has issued Compliance Notices to certain organisations listed in the schedule of its notice. The list of these organisations will be published on Monday, 25th August 2025, in some major newspapers across the country. The list of organisations was drawn from insurance companies, pension companies, gaming companies, banks, and insurance brokers.

“ These organisations are required to, within twenty-one (21) days of issuance, provide the following:. Evidence of filing NDP Act Compliance Audit Returns for 2024 (S.6(d) of the NDP Act). Evidence of designation or appointment of a Data Protection Officer, including name and contact details (S.32).

“ Summary of technical and organisational measures for data protection within the organisation (S.39). Evidence of registration as a Data Controller or Processor of Major Importance (S.44).

“ The Commission reiterates that failure to comply with this Compliance Notice may result in enforcement actions, including the issuance of an Enforcement Order, administrative fines, and/or criminal prosecution in accordance with the NDP Act, 2023”.