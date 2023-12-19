NDPC Issues Code Of Conduct To Firms Licensed For Data Protection

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has issued a code of conduct to firms licensed to enforce data protection across the country.

The code of conduct is said to be a guide for the enforcement that would begin in 2024.

The National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, who addressed the Data Protection Companies ( DPCOs) during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, said the issuance of the code of conduct was to ensure professionalism among the enforcement team.

Olatunji urged DPCOs to see their role in the implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 as a public trust that must be guarded with the utmost sense of responsibility.

He said, “This is a unique Public Private Partnership model which is designed to promote trust and confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy which – like other economies around the world – thrives on data processing.

” The opportunities presented by the Act particularly the lawful use of data and job creation in data processing value chain”.

According to him, the code of conduct includes, ” awareness and capacity building? Registration of the data controller or a data processor with the Commission; Development of compliance schedules; Implementation of compliance schedules; NDPA Compliance Audit and filing of Compliance Audit Returns with the Commission; Data Privacy Impact Assessment; and Facilitating and Vetting Data Privacy Agreement.

” For a firm to operate as a DPCO and carry out compliance services, it must, among others, be duly licensed by the Commission and it must have a verifiably certified Data Protection Officer. As of November 2023, 163 DPCOs have been licensed by the Commission.