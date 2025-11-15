The Ani-Ndokwa Clans Association (ANCA) on Saturday named Rear Admiral Mike Ojinika Onah (rtd) as the Patron of the association.

The group made this announcement on Saturday during its maiden visit to his residence in Utagba-Uno, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Led by its President-General, Prince Igwe Nzekwe, the group said the honour was in recognition of Admiral Onah’s integrity, leadership qualities, and longstanding contributions to the progress of the Ndokwa nation.

The ANCA, which comprises 37 clans across Ndokwa and Ukwuani Local Government Areas, was established to foster unity, mutual understanding, and the preservation of cultural heritage among its member clans.

Nzekwe described Admiral Onah as a man with a distinguished track record, which ranks him as an exemplary choice for the role of Patron.

He expressed optimism that the association would partner closely with him to advance development initiatives across the Ndokwa nation.

In his acceptance speech, Rear Admiral Onah called on all Presidents-General of Ndokwa clans to take proactive steps toward securing a prosperous future for the area.

He stressed the need for ANCA to play a leading role in mentoring Ndokwa youths to respect their leaders, embrace hard work, and refrain from using social media to attack political leaders.

The retired naval officer commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme for the ongoing development projects in Ndokwa communities.

He listed the inauguration of the Delta State Free Trade Zone, the ongoing Utagba-Uno–Ndemili Road, and the Akarai-Aboh Road as key projects driving growth in the region.