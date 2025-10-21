Ndokwa: Generating Power, But Living In Darkness

About a fortnight ago, a group of Nigerians were at the National Assembly to protest perceived injustice, neglect and underdevelopment of their communities in spite of their enormous contributions to the National economy, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

At inception, the Independent Power Project (IPP) at Okpai in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, was hailed as a milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector. The gigantic power plant which has an installed capacity of 450MW, was expected not only to contribute significantly to the national grid but also to bring reliable electricity supply to the host communities.

In fact, during the commissioning ceremony,of the plant, the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo announced that communities within 50km radius of the plant should be connected to a special line for the purpose of providing them with steady piwer suply.

The simple logic was that those who bear the environmental burden of the plant deserved to benefit directly from the energy generated from the facility. Many years later, that promise by the Federal Government to get the Federal Ministry of Power to construct step- down facilities around the plant is yet to be fulfilled.

The host communities have remained in darkness, while poverty and underdevelopment ravage the land. The people have borne their frustration in silence all these years, hoping that one day, the government will remember its promise and fulfill its obligations to its citizens. When hope seemed very far in the horizon, the people have chosen to stage a peaceful protest to register the grievances.

Peaceful protest

On the eight day of October, 2025, a group of protesters stormed the National Assembly with a clear mission – to draw the attention of the lawmakers to the plight of their people and communities. The protest tagged “Light Up Ndokwa,” was staged by young men and women from the Ndokwa/ Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The members of the “Step Down IPP Ndokwa Nation Movement” came to the National Assembly with large oarge banners, handbills and placards bearing various inscriptions. Some of their messages read thus: ” Light Up Ndokwa,” “Power for Ndokwa Now” and “Justice for Host Communities” .

They decried the federal government’s “prolonged neglect” of Ndokwaland despite the fact that it hosts one of the largest power-generating facilities in the country.

The protesters, who lamented the many years of neglect despite hosting critical national assets, ncluding the Independent Power Plant (IPP), Okpai, were received by the leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Addressing the protesters through the Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, the Speaker assured them that their demands had been duly noted and that the House was already taking concrete legislative steps to address the long-standing power challenges affecting several communities in Ndokwaland.

The Member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, also addressed the protesters, expressing solidarity with their cause and reaffirming his unwavering commitment to restoring electricity to the communities.

Ezechi briefed the group on the ongoing engagements with Oando Plc, the new owners of the assets that previously belonged to Nigeria Agip Oil Company ( NAOC) regarding the abandonment of the Okpai IPP Phase II project. He also highlighted the legislative correspondences already initiated and the House Committee’s oversight actions toward ensuring that the project resumes without any further delay.

In a follow-up meeting with the delegation, Ezechi emphasized the need for urgent intervention in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) tripartite projects within the constituency, namely, the 132KV substation in Kwale, the 132KV substation in Okpai, and the 132KV double circuit transmission line connecting Okpai IPP to Kwale. He noted that the completion of these critical infrastructures remains central to ending the decades-long blackout in Ndokwa communities.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his resolve to continue engaging all relevant stakeholders in government and the private sector until sustainable power supply is restored to the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency. Ezechi further expressed deep appreciation to the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Sir Monday Onyeme, for their concerted efforts toward the electrification of Ndokwa communities.

He particularly commended their decisive intervention in ensuring the payment of compensations to individuals affected by the right-of-way acquisition, which made it possible for the transmission projects to commence.

Hon. Ezechi also acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the current administration in restoring power to several Ndokwa communities, noting that more areas are already being powered under the State Government’s restoration plan.

Legislative concurrence

The members of the “Step Down IPP Ndokwa Nation Movement” led by Dr. Francis Mbabie* were also at the Senate to present the group’s position paper to lawmakers at the upper chamber of the National Assembly. While there, they urged the federal government prioritize “fairness, infrastructural justice, and energy equity” for the Ndokwa people.

Responding to the protesters, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, , commended the movement for maintaining peace and orderliness in their demonstration. He assured them that their concerns resonate strongly with his own ongoing efforts to secure justice for the Ndokwa people. “I have taken this matter beyond the usual rhetoric.

I have held extensive meetings with the Minister of Power, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and I have personally discussed the issue with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. The goal is to ensure that Ndokwa and its environs directly benefit from the power generated in their land,” Nwoko said.

Nwoko emphasized that the IPP step-down project remains a priority in his legislative agenda, describing it as a matter of justice and economic inclusion for the people of Ndokwa.

He noted that the success of the project would not only bring electricity to the host communities but also stimulate industrial growth, job creation, and rural development across Delta North. He charged the protesters to remain patient and united, assuring them that “tangible progress” is already being made as he would continue to “push relentlessly” until the IPP step-down becomes a reality.

More pressure

Meanwhile, the Executives of the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the apex socio-cultural organization of the Ndokwa ethnic nationality has also paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, Member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, at his office in the National Assembly, Abuja.

During the meeting, the NNU executives highlighted key issues affecting the Ndokwa Nation, including the review of the DESOPADEC oil quantum, , the limited presence of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) projects across Ndokwa communities, and the lingering absence of electricity in several areas of the constituency.

The delegation also underscored the urgent need for a direct engagement with the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to ensure speedy completion of the power projects and associated transmission infrastructures.

In his response, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi reaffirmed his firm commitment to the advancement of Ndokwa Nation and the continued pursuit of equitable development for all parts of his constituency. He lauded the NNU Executives for their proactive approach and timely visit, describing their engagement with political officeholders as a demonstration of leadership, unity, and purpose in championing the collective aspirations of the Ndokwa people.

Assurance

Ezechi assured the delegation that he is already engaging with the Governor of Delta State, on the longstanding oil quantum issue which requires some patience. He said that through the House Committee on NDDC, he has intensified efforts to ensure fair inclusion of Ndokwa Nation in the Commission’s project implementation framework.

He expressed optimism that, with Mr. Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman of the NDDC Board, greater attention will be given to the Ndokwa area. On the power sector, Ezechi reiterated that the stalled Okpai IPP Phase 2 Power Project, along with the 132KV double circuit transmission line and substations in Okpai and Kwale, are receiving renewed attention through his sustained engagements with relevant stakeholders in the Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He affirmed that lasting solutions are now within sight as the project is expected to resume. He congratulated the new NNU Executives on their emergence, urging them to continue fostering unity, peace and the preservation of Ndokwa’s rich cultural heritage for posterity.