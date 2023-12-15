NDLEA’s WADA: A Call for Our Total Support

‘Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol or morphine or idealism’ –-Carl Jung

Well aware of the dangerous dogmas, dictates and deceit inherent in the twin evils of drug trafficking and its abuse, yours truly dedicated Chapter 10 of his best-selling book: ‘How to be a Successful Student’ to the thematically relevant topic: ‘Bad Habits to Avoid’. That encapsulates life-threatening issues of drug-addiction, alcohol- ism, smoking and frivolous life- styles. That was in 2013. The aim of course, is to guide our children on the right path to self-actualization and all-round success in all spheres of life through their daily pursuits both in and outside the classroom.

The call is also for them to use the power of focus and concentrate their time and energy on the most important aspects of their vision, and doing away with unnecessary distractions. Furthermore, as a self-chosen advocate of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) one has utilised every available opportunity to warn the youth against the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse. That has been done during the delivery of motivational lectures to secondary school students via my Reviving Early Academic Development (READ) Initiative.

Not done, with the commend- able support of the duo of Jumoke Michaels and Banji Busari – the co-hosts of the popular ‘Summit’ programme on MiTV – one had the golden opportunity to critically analyse the noble and praise-worthy efforts of the game-changer and indefatigable Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), and his able team. Also outstanding is the consistent support and efforts of Mr. Femi Babafemi, the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy.

That was in 2022. It is firmly on record that ever since the assumption of duty at the helm of affairs Marwa has left no stone unturned to fully deploy deep insight into the antics, gimmicks and brazen bravado of the unrelenting drug lords to perpetrate their life-decimating crimes. In spite of such patriotic efforts, catalysed by the use of modern information technology, pragmatic partnerships with different countries, national agencies such as the sea and air ports, the police – the EFCC and DSS – as well as the military, the drug barons and their agents are unrelenting. In fact, a critical look at their recent feats informed this piece.

The bitter fact is that for the NDLEA to keep succeeding in its onerous life-saving efforts it cannot do it all alone. This narrative brings to the public sphere the critical questions demanding credible answers. For instance, don’t the drug traffickers and victims of the abuse come from some homes? Has the ever-widening wave of both crimes not clearly shown the gross failure and collapse of the family unit? Has it not also indicated the fact that the educational, traditional and religious institutions with their leaders have not lived up to their duties, in morality building function; to place the society above mundane and primordial goals?

What about the punishment for the crimes committed? Are they strong and sustainable measures, stiff enough to serve as deterrence to others with similar ambitions? To provide answers to these questions, a recall of Marwa’s New Year message in 2022 and a look at the recent feats of the NDLEA has become a necessity. Said he: “In the past year (2021), we have scaled up our capability and reinvigorated anti-narcotic activities. Our efforts have yielded arrests and interdiction. That should be a clear signal to anyone in the drug trade that the rules of the game have changed ” And to hit the nail on the head, he strongly added: “Quit now or face a tougher year”! But did they quit?

The answer is a loud:” No”! Fast forward to 2023, some two odd years later. On August 20, this year it was widely reported that the NDLEA seized N4.8 billion worth of opioids as well as seized some illicit drugs at a warehouse in Alaba market, Lagos. Similarly, on September 3, 2023 the agency intercepted ephedrine, skunk, laughing gas consignment in Lagos. The arrest of a drug kingpin behind fake couple’s cocaine, raiding of cartel leaders’ homes and the recovery of luxury vehicles also went viral. Again, on September 24, 2023 the piece of trending news item was that of the NDLEA intercepting four tons of illicit and controlled drugs such as skunk, codeine, methamphetamine and tramadol in seven states.

These included Lagos, Kogi, Abuja FCT, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto and Edo states. Next came the interception of cocaine concealed in body cream of a passenger in a Saudi Arabia- bound plane. That was on October 15 of this year. And on October 23, 2023 the report was that of the seizure of Dimethyl Sulfone concealed in the hollow of a mo- tor driving shaft heading to New Zealand. Can you beat that? One could go on and on about the recent praise-worthy feats by the NDLEA. In fact, such is the patriotic zeal and fervour of the officers that their lives are in danger from the anger of the drug lords who want to make money more by crook than by hook, not minding whose life is wasted! But we cannot tread on this perilous and perfidious path – no!

The persistent call from yours truly therefore, is for the NDLEA to keep up with the great work. It should step up mass public enlightenment, even with the local languag- es on the dangers involved in drug trafficking and abuse. It should also reach out to entertainers, from ace musicians to the Nollywood movie makers to stop promoting smoking, alcoholism and drug abuse through their music videos and movies, and instead champion the war against such dangerous lifestyles.

This is also a wake-up call to us all-parents, teachers, pastors, preachers, traditional rulers and politicians to view WADA as the one we all must fight to stay safe and successful. Of course, the media must play its noble role of not only reporting related activities but setting the agenda against the evil practices. For as Kurt Cobain rightly staed: “Drugs are a waste of time. They destroy your memory and your self-respect and everything that goes along with your self-es- teem.”