NDLEA Warns Against Drug Abuse As Osun Marks Anti-Drug Campaign

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned that drug abuse is a silent epidemic imprisoning thousands across the country.

The anti-drug agency said this to mark the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The campaign, organised by the Imole War Against Drug Abuse (IWADA) in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command, and the Ministry of Federal Affairs, began with a walk from the NYSC orientation camp in Ede and continued through Aregbe Park in Osogbo.

Government officials, NYSC corps members, NDLEA personnel, and civil society groups participated in the walk, calling for action against substance abuse.

Addressing participants, the Osun State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Adetula Oluwarotimi Lawal, said the theme of 2025 campaign, “Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery for All,” highlights the invisible prison of addiction that traps users and destroys families.

“It is not only those in prison that are prisoners,” Adetula said.

“If you take drugs or are involved in anything illicit, you are also a prisoner. Drug abuse damages your mind, body, and spirit, and this campaign is a way of freeing people through awareness and education.”

He urged young people to reject drugs and make informed choices, saying that breaking the cycle of addiction starts with awareness and early intervention.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Affairs, Mr. Adelani Aderinola, said drug addiction fuels insecurity and undermines development. He warned that individuals under the influence of drugs are capable of dangerous behaviour, including violence and crime.

“When people are under the influence, there is nothing they cannot do. It can even lead to murder,” Aderinola said. “It affects our economy, our security, and our future. People must say no to drugs.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Federal Affairs, Godwin Adedayo, restated the state government’s support for ongoing drug prevention efforts. He said the administration is committed to long-term change and would carry out an impact assessment following the campaign to measure its effectiveness.

“We are not just walking and talking; we are working toward lasting behavioural change,” Adedayo said. “We will review this sensitization to ensure we are making progress and adjust our strategy where needed.”

The event was part of a global movement marked annually on June 26, aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, and encouraging communities to act before it is too late.

