NDLEA, US-DEA to Strengthen Collaboration on Drug War

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States (DEA) have stressed the need to strengthen current collaboration between the two agencies on the fight against abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

This was the highpoint of discussion during a meeting between the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and the Country Attaché of US-DEA, Ms. Daphne Morrison at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

While thanking Marwa for the cordial working relationship and partnership between NDLEA and DEA, Ms. Morrison said, “I wanted to make this one of my priorities to come meet with you so we can continue to collaborate and work together.

“And thank you so much for your support over the years, and we’re ready to keep things going. I know you’ve been working well with the last Country Attaché, so I’m ready to get back in and collaborate and do some really great things with you.”

She said efforts are ongoing to organise more trainings for officers and men of the Special Operations Units of the Agency while looking forward to a number of joint operations with NDLEA in already identified areas of interests.

In his response, the NDLEA boss acknowledged the excellent relationships with Morrison’s predecessors. “They’ve been very, very supportive, and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that it will be the same, if not better, with you.” He noted the recent evolution of NDLEA in the size of its workforce, expansion of operational and administrative structures as well as remarkable successes recorded in its drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

While acknowledging the support received from DEA over the years especially in areas of equipment, training, and joint operations, Marwa expressed hope that more of such support will continue. “I think we would welcome much more support but because this being your first visit to introduce yourself, I’m not going to bring out a long list of demands or requests, but just to acknowledge that we appreciate all the support we’ve been receiving.”

