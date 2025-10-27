NDLEA Uncovers UK-Bound Cocaine In Cream Containers, Meth In Water Heater

…female distributor of Loud nabbed in Lekki

A total of 70 parcels of cocaine factory packed in walls of cocoa butter formula body cream containers heading to London, United Kingdom have been uncovered at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with three suspects arrested in series of follow-up operations across Lagos.

The cocaine consignments weighing 3.60 kilograms were discovered on October 14, 2025 during examination of cargoes packaged as personal effects going to London, UK on an Air Peace flight. A cargo agent Lawal Mustapha Olakunle who presented the consignment for airfreight was promptly arrested.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the investigations on the United Kingdom bound cocaine which stretched into two weeks led to the arrest of two principal suspects linked to the attempt to export the concealed class A drug to the UK.

Babafemi said in a follow up operation on October 18, a female healthcare worker, Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah, was arrested following which Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi, the Chief Executive Officer of a travel agency, Mutiu Adebiyi & Co, was arrested at his 23 Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos office on Monday, October 20.

In a similar development, attempt by a 35-year-old Lesotho national, Lemena Mark, to export 103.59 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a diabeta herbs coffee tea pack to the Philippines on an Ethiopian airlines flight from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu on Wednesday, October 22, was thwarted by NDLEA officers who arrested him and recovered the illicit drug.

No fewer than 21,950 capsules of tramadol 250mg concealed inside a 100-litre water heater were recovered from a suspect, Umar Abubakar, 40, who was arrested by NDLEA operatives at Bode Saadu, Morro Local Government Area of Kwara State following credible intelligence on Tuesday, October 21.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, raided Proxy Night Club at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island where a drug party was going on.

Over 100 suspects including the owner of the club, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike, were arrested and taken into custody for screening. Cartons of illicit substances including Loud, and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store.

The raid followed intelligence about the drug party. NDLEA operatives who were embedded in the party between 11pm on Saturday, October 25, however disrupted the gathering at 3am on Sunday, October 26, based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).