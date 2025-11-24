NDLEA Uncovers Meth, Cocaine Hidden In Machine Parts At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted multiple consignments of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and other illicit substances ingeniously concealed in imported machine cylinders and auto parts at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, as part of an intensified nationwide offensive against drug trafficking syndicates.

The discovery was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who said the operations were driven by fresh intelligence.

According to Babafemi, two members of a drug syndicate were arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State, on 18 November 2025 while attempting to retrieve a shipment that had arrived from South Africa on 13 November.

The consignment contained 5.40 kilograms of methamphetamine, 10.70 kilograms of cannabis, 16 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of phenacetin, 200 grams of methcathinone, and 100 grams of caffeine.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old electrical appliances dealer, Ebulue Lotanwa Uzochukwu, and 51-year-old South Africa returnee, Christopher Michael Ndibuisi.

In a related operation at the Lagos airport on 20 November, NDLEA officers intercepted a brake servo automobile component stuffed with 48 pellets and a block of cocaine weighing 2.30 kilograms, en route to Gabon.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of freight agent Ameh Solomon and auto parts dealer Nwafor Tochukwu Boniface at the ASMPDA market in the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.