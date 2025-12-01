NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Packed As Christmas Cookies, Arrests Distributors In Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have uncovered and dismantled a social media network used to distribute illicit substances packed as imported Christmas cookies and snacks with two masterminds arrested and taken into custody after a raid on their hideout in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The drug syndicate, according to a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, is ran by the duo of Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi, had imported consignments of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and a variety of colourful designer sachets with pictures and labels of cookies and snacks printed on them, and used to package the psychoactive substance in retail quantities.

Following credible intelligence about activities of the syndicate which operates and distributes through a WhatsApp platform, NDLEA operatives last Saturday, November 22 raided their apartment at Ojulari Street, Ikate area of Lekki where a large quantity of the designer sachets and 5kilograms of Loud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, November 27, arrested a 38-year-old suspected drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, while taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg at Ladipo area of Mushin. At the point of his arrest, three delivery vehicles were also seized from him.

At a courier company in Lagos, 100grams of Loud concealed in teddy bear imported from Thailand were intercepted on Thursday, November 27, while a consignment of 548 capsules of tramadol hidden in bottles of Vitamin C and Magnesium going to the United Kingdom were recovered at another logistics firm the following day, Friday, November 28.

In Oyo State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway on Saturday, November 29, nabbed a suspect, Wasiu Kareem, 55, with 8,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 590 bottles of codeine syrup; 1,500 pills of Co-codamol and 9,900 capsules of tramadol.

No fewer than seven suspects were arrested on Monday, November 24, when NDLEA operatives raided the Ipe Forest in Akoko South East area of Ondo State where they recovered 3,077 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis. Those arrested include: John Ede; Ede Ndubuisi; Ikenna Abe; Eze Chukwuma; Maduabuchi Odo; Nnaji Chudubem and Gorge Okowor.