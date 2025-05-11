NDLEA Intercepts Fuel Tanker Conceal With Illicit Drugs

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday intercepted a fuel tanker that was modified to conceal and transport illicit drugs across Nigeria.

Confirming the development in a statement issued by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the discovery was made during a targeted stop-and-search operation.

The statement noted that the officers uncovered a hidden compartment expertly crafted in the belly of the tanker — a covert storage space designed solely for drug

He wrote: “Narco-trend: Fuel tanker on top but drug tanker beneath! Please watch how #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered a large storage created in the belly of this oil tanker for the sole purpose of moving drugs across the country.”

