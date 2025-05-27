NDLEA, UK-HOIO Sign Mou On Operational Partnership Against Illicit Drugs

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Home Office International Operations (HOIO) of the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will enhance the fight against transnational organised crime, particularly the trafficking of illicit drugs and other prohibited commodities between Nigeria and the UK.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters Abuja, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement yesterday. Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on May 26, Regional Manager (West Africa) of HOIO, Mr. Ian Cunliffe, expressed appreciation for the productive relationship between NDLEA and HOIO.

He said: “I’d like to start by thanking the chairman for his time today and the gracious welcome. “I know the chairman had a great relationship with my predecessor, Christopher Hawksfield and with HOIO, which has been productive, and I am really keen to maintain and enhance that relationship going forward. “I think the signing of this MoU today is the beginning of the next phase of our relationship.”

