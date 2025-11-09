NDLEA, Truck Owners Collaborate To Combat Drug-Induced Accidents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, is partnering with the Heavy Duty Truck Owners, Marketers and Suppliers Association (HATOMSA), Edo State Chapter, to curb drug-induced road accidents in the state.

The collaboration follows a courtesy visit by HATOMSA’s leadership, led by Chairman Comrade Sarahaisu Musa, to the NDLEA Edo State Command office in Benin City. The meeting aimed to foster better understanding between the two organizations and promote safety while reducing drug abuse among truck operators in the region.

Speaking at the event, NDLEA Edo State Commander, Dr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, expressed grave concern over the rising trend of drug-related incidents involving heavy-duty vehicles. He warned that such incidents endanger not only drivers but also other road users.

“We have observed a worrying increase in road accidents linked to drug abuse among heavy-duty truck operators. These incidents can have devastating consequences for drivers, truck owners, and the community at large,” Ofoyeju said. He emphasized the need for awareness campaigns, seminars, and training programs to educate truck operators about the dangers of drug use while on duty.

In response, Comrade Sarahaisu Musa acknowledged the importance of NDLEA’s work and reaffirmed HATOMSA’s commitment to educating its members.

“We must work together to create a safer environment on our roads. HATOMSA is committed to collaborating with the NDLEA to ensure our members understand the consequences of drug abuse and the importance of safe driving practices,” Musa said.

Both parties agreed on a series of initiatives, including joint workshops, outreach programs, regular monitoring of drivers, and the potential implementation of random drug testing to promote a culture of safety and accountability within the trucking industry.