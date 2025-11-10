NDLEA, Truck Owners Collaborate To Combat Drug-Induced Accidents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command is collaborating with Heavy Duty Truck Owners, Marketers and Suppliers Association (HATOMSA), Edo State Chapter to cub drug-induced accidents in the state.

The collaboration follows a courtesy visit by the leadership of HATOMSA led by chairman, Comrade Sarahaisu Musa to the NDLEA Edo State command office in Benin City. The visit is aimed at promoting better understanding between the two organisations, thereby fostering safety and reducing drug abuse among truck operators in the region.

Speaking during the visit, the Edo State NDLEA Commander, Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, expressed concerns over the alarming trend of drug-related incidents involving heavy-duty vehicles, highlighting that such incidents not only endanger the lives of drivers, but also pose significant risks to other road users.

“We have observed a worrying increase in road accidents attributed to drug abuse among heavy-duty truck operators. These incidents can result in devastating consequences, not just for the drivers, but for the entire community, including truck owners,” Ofoyeju said.

He stressed the need for awareness campaigns, seminars, and training programmes aimed at informing truck operators about the implications of drug use while on duty.

Comrade Sarahaisu Musa, acknowledged the importance of the NDLEA’s work and emphasised that HATOMSA is educating truck owners and drivers about the dangers of drug abuse. “We must work together to create a safer environment on our roads.

HATOMSA is committed to collaborating with the NDLEA to ensure that our members understand the consequences of drug abuse and the importance of safe driving practices,” Musa said.

Both parties agreed on a series of initiatives to be launched in the coming months, including joint workshops, outreach programmes, and regular monitoring of heavy-duty truck drivers to ensure compliance with drug regulations. They also discussed the potential for random drug testing to further promote a culture of safety and accountability within the industry.