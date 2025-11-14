The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has enhanced its maritime surveillance and interdiction capabilities after the successful completion of a week-long working visit to the United Kingdom by officers from the Agency’s Directorate of Seaport Operations.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Friday, November 14, by Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, in Abuja

He noted that the six-man team led by Deputy Commander Narcotics (DCN) Aminu Danjuma Jega, undertook the strategic engagement between 19th and 25th October 2025 under the guidance of Mr Errol Flynn Macdonald of the UK Home Office International Operations.

He stressed that during this time, they visited key British maritime and border enforcement facilities, where they were exposed to valuable international best practices in maritime intelligence, port security, and inter-agency coordination.

READ ALSO:

“Both the UK training tour and the Lagos residential five-day training were sponsored by the UK Home Office International Operations.

The NDLEA delegation held extensive discussions with officials of the UK Border Force, the National Crime Agency (NCA), Home Office Intelligence, the National Maritime Security Centre, and the Joint Maritime Security Centre in Portsmouth, among others.

“During the engagements, the team received comprehensive presentations by the UK National Deep Rummaging Team, which showcased modern techniques and procedures for vessel rummage operations aimed at detecting and preventing illicit drug trafficking through sea routes.

“The officers also witnessed live demonstration sessions at Tilbury and Felixstowe Ports, where inward-bound containers from Nigeria were subjected to layered inspection and risk-based screening procedures,” the statement reads.

Babafemi said the second part of the training on Advanced Container Targeting was conducted for an additional 19 NDLEA officers in Lagos between Monday, 10th, and Thursday, 13th November 2025, by the HOIO Intelligence team.

“Both the UK training tour and the Lagos residential five-day training were sponsored by the UK Home Office International Operations.