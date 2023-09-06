NDLEA: Taking drug fight to the streets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) was created by Decree No. 48 of December 29, 1989 and charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs and ultimately bringing those caught to book. While the agency has been persistence in fulfilling its mandate, according to several reports to its credit, it, however, remains to be seen where drug trafficking and illicit drugs use can be completely eradicated in the country or reduced to the barest minimum. Many believe that the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the famed Afrobeat artist, popularised marijuana (also known as igbo) in Nigeria when he was often seen smoking it in public. However, young people today have continued this trend but now in addition to a variety of other thriving illegal narcotics.

Code names

“Now apart from igbo, we also have Arizona, loud, tramadol, pinpin, SK, codeine, gbera, and others,” explained a young man who gave his name as ‘Igboro’ and who spoke to the New Telegraph in pidgin English at Agege, a suburb of Lagos last week. “If you want to get high, igbo is still widely used, although there are now many variations,” he said. “Depending on who you are conversing with or where you are, there are many code names for these drugs,” Igboro said. When asked if he dabbles into these things too, he, however, refused to answer.

According to a research effort between the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) the prevalence of drug use in Nigeria is estimated at 14.4 per cent or roughly 14.3 million people aged between 15 and 64 years. The extent of drug use in Nigeria is comparatively high when compared with the 2016 global annual prevalence of any drug use of any country – this is despite past and recent efforts by the NDLEA.

Naira Marley

The popularity of music stars such as Afeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as ‘Naira Marley’ are being looked at as using their popularity among Nigerian youths in the drug fight. Only recently, the NDLEA approached Naira Marley to encourage him to use his platforms to put out content that will discourage millions of his followers and Nigerian youths from substance abuse and curb street narcotics abuse. The artiste had on August 17 led members of his team on a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to express his preparedness to join the fight against drug abuse in the country. NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said, the agency’s decision to encourage Naira Marley, who has over seven million social media followers, to use his platform to fight against street drugs and trafficking was part of activating its assigned mission statement.

“If half the population of those who abuse drugs in Nigeria, use Marley’s platform to share anti-substance abuse messages as against using same to promote and glamourize drug abuse with the dire consequence of misleading millions of Nigerian youths into their peril, it will help drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts,” he said. “This is also in line with the Agency’s whole society approach to the fight against drug abuse, and in tune with global best practice as well as the theme for this year’s World Drug Day – ‘People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’. “When an artiste, who professes marijuana is good to seven million followers, turns a new leaf after counselling, do we reject him? turn our back to him and allow him continue in his old habit or we accept him, give him a chance so he can reach out to his followers to quit substance abuse. “In other words, why should we take our anti-drug abuse advocacy messages to schools, churches, mosques, market places, motor parks, Nollywood, Kannywood, traditional rulers, labour and the entertainment industry but when one of their members accepts to turn a new leaf, we turn our back to him?” he added.

Drug syndicates

According to the NDLEA in several media reports, recent intelligence-driven operations across parts of Lagos by operatives of a special unit of the Agency broke up three significant illicit drug syndicates, resulting in the arrest of a baroness and four other kingpins with cocaine worth billions of naira. Other opioids also emerged from their hiding places. Faith Ebele Nwankwo, a female head of one of the syndicates, was detained on Wednesday, August 9, at her home, House 6, C Close, 3rd Avenue, in the FESTAC neighbourhood in Lagos. She was picked up after she left a warehouse located at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin, and returned after loading an unmarked white Honda Pilot SUV with eight boxes of tramadol 225mg tablets. Two million seven hundred and fifty thousand tramadol 225mg and 250mg pills of the brand, ‘tramaking’ were found after searches of her home and the warehouse, which together weighed 1,916 kilogrammes.

Operatives of the same Special Unit of the Agency tracked another drug syndicate to Atlantic Nominee Estate in the Lekki-Ajah neighbourhood of Lagos, where a blue Toyota Highlander SUV was loaded with 8.49kg of cocaine and 10.3 kg of Canadian liquor for distribution by the duo of Urama Chinemelum Precious, 32, and Adelaku. An additional 18 blocks of loud, weighing 18.5kg, were found after a follow-up operation at Chinemelum’s home at House 7, Road 7, Lagra Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos. Following information that members of the cartel were preparing to divert 25 kilogrammes of the substance, Special Unit agents went after another syndicate engaged in the importation, distribution, and diversion of ephedrine hydrochloride, a precursor chemical used in the production of methamphetamine, on Saturday, August 5. Udeh Vincent Ogbonna, 53, and Okonkwo Ifeanyi Uzozie, 50, two members of the syndicate were detained while attempting to transport the hidden drug to the South East at a commercial bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos. Udeh Vincent Ogbonna was the recipient of $3,000 after the two suspects’ bodies were searched.

Drug couple

Other individuals detained by the NDLEA include a “couple” travelling to India who passed 184 wraps of cocaine, a woman who secured drugs in her privates, and a South American drug lord who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Nigeria after being found in possession of 9.9kg of cocaine. Drugs headed for the UK, Oman, and Dubai have been discovered by NDLEA operatives in body cream bottles and car engines. Operatives from the NDLEA seized more than 13,391.8 kilogrammes of skunk in operations in the four states of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, and Nasarawa. In collaboration with officers and members of the Nigerian Army, 1,955 kg of the illegal substance that was stored in 139 jumbo bags in the warehouse of alleged drug dealer, Lekan Jimoh (also known as ‘Konmo Konmo’), in the Ado Odo Ota neighbourhood of Ogun State was found early on Saturday, August 12. James Aga, 22, was detained with a 10 kg skunk during the raid of an unfinished building on the outskirts of Utese town in Ovia North East LGA of Edo State on Friday, August 11.

Four motorcycles and 976 kg of the same substance were also found in the building. On Tuesday, August 8, a previous operation in Utese Forest resulted in the destruction of 1.581146 hectares of cannabis plantations and the recovery of at least 46.545 kilogrammes of skunk. Onyelunisue Azuka, 48, and Abraham Ayomide, 30, were detained as suspects. A 4.5kg shipment of loud coming from the United States was also intercepted by NDLEA agents of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), at a courier company in Lagos on Wednesday, August 9. In Nasarawa State, 49-year-old Umar Abdullahi was detained with 64.8 kg of cannabis sativa on Friday, August 11, in the Doma LGA. Marwa’s delight Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, expressed his appreciation for the officers and men of the Special Unit for being proactive and practical in the operations following the effective deconstruction of the three drug syndicates and the arrest of their kingpins. He praised the dedication and professionalism of their DOGI counterparts as well as their colleagues in the Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Nasarawa Commands. He urged them to be watchful and concentrated, along with their fellow citizens around the nation.