NDLEA Storms Skuchies Factory In Ibadan

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday stormed a “Skuchies” factory run by a 28-year-old at Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

SUNDAY NEW TELEGRAPH reports that the Skuchies is a Chapman drink that has been tainted with strong narcotics.

Mr Femi Babafemi, the spokesman for the NDLEA confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, 50 litres of Skuchies, 134 grams of tramadol, 93 grams of Rophinol, and 76.6 kg of Indian hemp had been found within the factory.

He claimed that on January 12, the NDLEA in Ondo State apprehended four drug suspects in a hotel off Ado-Ekiti Road in Akure, carrying 524.5 kg of Indian hemp.

He said that a 26-year-old guy was apprehended by NDLEA at Ala Forest, Akure and that 293.5 kg of Indian hemp and a Dane gun were found on him.

On January 11, a 67-year-old man was also taken into custody by the NDLEA in Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area, Edo, with 454 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 311 kg placed into his Lexus salon car.

Babafemi added that on January 9 at Ayangba in the Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi, a 43-year-old man was apprehended by NDLEA.

“He was in possession of 43 blocks of compressed Indian hemp, weighing 22kg and three pinches of methamphetamine,” the NDLEA’s spokesman said.