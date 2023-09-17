NDLEA Speaks On Force-Feeding Mohbad Poison Before Death

The spokesperson of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi has refuted the claim that the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, was arrested or held in custody at any of the agency’s facilities.

Sunday Telegraph reported that there were allegations against the agency alleging that Mohbad had been poisoned while in custody following his arrest.

This speculation arose after a viral video showing him on a hospital bed crying in pain as he narrated his ordeal in the custody of the NDLEA was shared online.

In the video, the singer said he was force-fed a poisonous substance, abused with the butt of a gun, and was later asked to go home.

Recall that in February 2022, the anti-drug agency conducted a raid on the residence in Idado estate, leading to the arrest of six individuals, including Zinolesky and Mohbad, who were artists signed under the Marlian record label.

The agency at the time said some quantities of Cannabis sativa, and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car.

However, in a post shared on his X handle on Saturday, Babafemi said Mohbad was never arrested nor detained by the agency.

He also shared a news link where a source in the agency reeled out names of arrested persons, and Mohbad’s name was not included.

A source in the agency was quoted to have listed the names of all six suspects arrested at the time as:

Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky)

Owoeye Michael (m)

Abimbola Ogbe (m)

Dominica Chinwe (f)

Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam (f)

Ibrahim Alawo (m)

Babafemi wrote: “This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned in ⁦@ndlea_nigeria custody even when he was never arrested or detained by the agency.

“I hope they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”

