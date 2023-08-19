NDLEA Speaks On Appointing Naira Marley As Ambassador

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied the rumours making rounds that Naira Marley has been appointed as the organization’s ambassador.

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy on Saturday provide detailed clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the purpose of NDLEA’s most recent collaboration with Naira Marley was to inspire the musician to use his platform to discourage young people from doing drugs.

Contrary to speculations, NDLEA stressed that it never appointed Naira Marley as its ambassador.

The Statement reads, “This clarification became necessary following continued misrepresentation of the purpose of the visit, especially on online platforms where some reports suggest that the British-Nigerian singer was appointed as an NDLEA Ambassador.

“This is a misleading and absolute falsehood as the pictures of the visit and the short video containing Naira Marley’s advocacy message to his followers were properly captioned and shared by the Agency without suggesting such an appointment.

“The decision by the Agency to encourage Naira Marley, with over seven million followers, half the population of those who abuse drugs in Nigeria, to use his platform to share anti-substance abuse messages against using same to promote and glamourise drug abuse with the dire consequence of misleading millions of Nigerian youths into their peril, is to create a balance between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts”.

New Telegraph recalls that on Thursday, 17 August 2023, Naira Marley led his team members on a visit to the National Headquarters NDLEA in Abuja to express his preparedness to join the fight against drug abuse in the country.